A doctor faced Wollongong court on Thursday after admitting he drove to the hospital in an unregistered car on a disqualified licence.
"I would have hated to be your patient at the time..." Magistrate Claire Girotto told 36-year-old Wollongong medical registrar James Maberly.
Maberly pleaded guilty to driving while suspended, using an unregistered vehicle, using an uninsured vehicle, and driving without paying a motor vehicle tax.
Magistrate Girotto called the list of offences "a whammy of stuff" and questioned what had happened to the doctor's life.
The court heard that on January 25, Maberly was studying at his North Wollongong home while on stroke call when he was asked to come to the hospital within 20 minutes.
Documents tendered to court reveal Maberly got behind the wheel of his unregistered, uninsured Mazda and began driving to work, but on the way police number plate recognition detected his car registration had expired in November 2021.
When police pulled over Maberly's car while he was driving north on Flinders Street, they realised his licence had also been suspended four days earlier.
Maberly, who police said appeared quite flustered, told officers that he had been very busy with work and his finances were the reason he had not paid the registration fees when they were due two months earlier.
Court documents stated that Maberly first told police his registration was due the next week, but later said the car actually had a mechanical inspection completed the day before it was due in November.
Maberly's licence had only been suspended for four days and he was not aware of the suspension as he had not received notification, his defence lawyer said.
His lawyer said he would not have driven had he known of the suspension.
The court heard that Maberly had been under pressure with the stress of his medical exams.
"Have you got your life in order now?" Magistrate Girotto asked him.
"Have you passed your medical exams?"
The doctor answered yes to both.
The court heard that the trip was only five kilometres, and Maberly was compliant with police.
On the driving while disqualified charge, Magistrate Girotto suspended the man from driving for another month, taking into account that Maberly had pleaded guilty early.
She also fined the North Wollongong man a total of $300 for driving unregistered and uninsured and cautioned him to ensure he paid his fines.
