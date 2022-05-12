See how Wollongong is attracting top tier firms to the CBD

As a-grade CBD office buildings open and businesses rethink the return to work, a new campaign from Invest Wollongong is hoping to encourage businesses to relocate or set up a satellite office in the Wollongong CBD.
The digital marketing push will be led by a video showcasing Wollongong as an alternative CBD for businesses in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.
Mark Grimson, economic development manager at Wollongong City Council said the program aimed to tap into post-COVID changes to work practices, while highlighting recent changes in the Wollongong CBD.
"As organisations look to new options - whether a new HQ, a satellite office, or remote work hub to provide more flexible working arrangements for staff - the digital advertising campaign seeks to ensure business leaders understand the opportunities that Wollongong can offer," he said.
"Invest Wollongong has developed this campaign to grow awareness of the rapid, ongoing transformation of the CBD from an office perspective, as well as highlight our city's great liveability benefits - Wollongong offers the best of both worlds."
With a number of new office buildings recently reaching completion, and with more office space on the way, Wollongong is about to overcome a historical impediment in attracting major firms - the lack of a-grade office space. Including office accommodation recently completed, under construction or in development, the city is witnessing a boost of 75 per cent in the last five years.
Wollongong MP Paul Scully said the campaign came at the right time, and would help Wollongong compete with other emerging CBDs in the Sydney basin such as Liverpool and Parramatta.
Mr Scully said in the case of Parramatta, the growth of Sydney's second CBD has in part been driven by a number of government departments relocating to the river CBD.
"That signals to the market that the public sector is serious about getting behind these [centres] and I think a satellite office by the NSW government would send that signal to the market as well."
The NSW government has earmarked Wollongong as a location for a touchdown office where government employees can work from for a short period of time, however a site and final approvals have yet to be confirmed.
As workers and businesses settle into a post-COVID pattern of work which has not always led to a rush back to traditional hubs such as the Sydney CBD, Wollongong would be well positioned as a satellite office location or even an alternative HQ, said Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery.
"We live in interesting and challenging times and we're at an exciting juncture in terms of the working environment," he said.
"The big rethink about work/life balance and how to be more engaged with climate change mitigation, travel and the regional focus are all pluses for investors to consider in Wollongong. It's essential we make sure our city is positioning itself in a way to attract exciting opportunities, top talent and the next generation of businesses to guide our future.''
