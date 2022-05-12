Illawarra Mercury
See how Wollongong is attracting top tier firms to the CBD

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated May 12 2022 - 4:56am, first published 4:11am
As a-grade CBD office buildings open and businesses rethink the return to work, a new campaign from Invest Wollongong is hoping to encourage businesses to relocate or set up a satellite office in the Wollongong CBD.

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

