Information is sought on a woman missing from the Bellambi area.
The Australian Missing Persons Register said Yvonne McKenna was last seen by police at Central station in Sydney earlier this month.
The 58-year-old last made contact with her family overseas in December last year.
She has a medical condition and it is believed she might have been staying in homeless refuges.
Police have confirmed that she remained missing as of Thursday afternoon.
Anyone who sees her is urged to contact their Narellan police station on 4632 4499, their local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
