Traffic in the Wollongong CBD is affected by a crash near the intersection of Keira and Burelli streets.
Emergency services were called to reports of a car and bus crash about 2.50pm on Thursday.
Firefighters and police are at the scene.
More to come.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
