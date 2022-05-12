Carney to lead way for resurgent Stingrays

Stingrays coach Anthony Guido believes striker Michelle Carney's firepower will prove crucial as his side gears up for their next challenge on Sunday night.
After banking their first point of 2022 last week, The Illawarra team will look to continue building when they travel north to face North West Sydney Spirit.
Carney found the back of the net in their last-start 1-1 draw with Football NSW Institute, snapping a two-game losing streak to start the season. It was her first goal of their NSW Women's NPL campaign, with the forward bringing a wealth of experience to the Stingrays.
Carney has been a key cog in the Stingrays' machine for more than a decade and Guido backs her to score more goals swiftly.
"Defensively, we were really good last week,'' Guido said.
''They didn't really create anything but we just need to be more clinical in the final third. Our final pass let us down and we just need to be more clinical. ''That's what we've worked on this week.
"Michelle's there to score goals. Her role isn't really to run and chase balls, she's there to score - and that's what we need her to do."
Sunday's game will mark some rare continuity for the Stingrays, as wet weather continues to wreak havoc for community sport in NSW.
The Rays have been restricted to just three games in the first weeks, while the team has had restricted access to training facilities week to week.
Despite the frustration, Guido said his players continued to remain upbeat - especially about getting much-needed game time.
"We're three games into a 22-game season, so we are building," he said.
"If we can get a result this weekend, it will just continue that momentum. The attitude's good, the girls are keen and there's a lot of positives to look forward to."
The ongoing rain continues to decimate the Illawarra Premier League season, with all games called off this weekend.
It has also crippled this week's round of the District League and other senior competitions.
The news is frustrating for Premier League fans, particularly in Coniston and Cringila, with their sides unable to meet in the local derby on Saturday.
"It's disappointing, but we're getting used to it I guess - which is sad to say. Unfortunately there's not much we can do though," Lions coach Icko Atanasoski said.
"It's frustrating again, but we're all in the same boat. It's getting more and more difficult, and the boys have got to the point where they're over it as well. They understand how difficult it is though, and we deal with it all as best as we can."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter.
