Illawarra Rugby League xxx

The teams are in for what should be a blockbuster round of the Illawarra Rugby League Mojo Homes Cup.
While officially round three, Saturday marks the first time we have seen the first grade sides step on to the field after two weeks of washouts.
A double-header at Collegians Sporting Complex will attract plenty of attention, with Collies to host newcomers Cronulla Carringbah before Helensburgh and Wests do battle under lights.
Cronulla Carringbah will boast plenty of strike out wide, with former Dragon Chase Stanley lining up for the clash, however Collegians will be confident of their chances of opening their season with a win.
Over at Dapto, the Canaries will host Thirroul while Corrimal head to Sydney to face De La Salle at Captain Cook Oval in Woolooware.
The Cougars will be led by halves Joe Duggan and Harry Rudd for what should be a tough contest.
