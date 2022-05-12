Call for NSW government to support Port Kembla submarine base

The state government has been called to put its cards on the table regarding a nuclear-powered submarine base at Port Kembla.
Kiama MP Gareth Ward has put forward questions to Premier Dominic Perrottet whether his government would commit to the Illawarra being its preferred site for the subs base.
Advertisement
"The NSW Government seems all at sea on securing this project for our region," Mr Ward said.
"At this point, a sub-standard commitment would be an improvement.
"I am calling on the Premier and the NSW Government to outline its position on this matter and asking the government to commit to Port Kembla being the preferred site for housing new nuclear submarines."
Mr Ward said Port Kembla had his support for a home for the new subs.
"We need to be a nation that builds things and there is no place more capable of manufacturing Australia's defence capabilities than our region and its people," he said.
Mr Ward said he "didn't want war" but wanted to make sure Australia had the capacity to defend itself. He also scotched the idea that a base in Port Kembla would make the region a target.
"The argument that subs at Port Kembla would make our region a target is as stupid as it is selfish," he said.
"It's stupid because HMAS Albatross and ANSTO are already in our region. And it's selfish because if Port Kembla is a target - Australia is a target."
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below ...
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.