Illawarra Premier League struck down by rain

Another week, another slate of wash outs.
It's becoming a recurring nightmare for the region's footballers, with all six Illawarra Premier League matches abandoned this weekend.
The District League has not fared much better, with three matches already washed out and another two in doubt.
The only game guaranteed to proceed is a Monday night fixture between Balgownie and Warilla on the synthetic turf at Ian McLennan Park.
Numerous junior matches across the region have also been abandoned, with further updates to come throughout Friday.
Ian McLennan Park will be utilised, the ground to host a number of under 15 games on Sunday.
The washouts have seen Saturday's derby between Coniston and Cringila abandoned, Lions coach Icko Atanasoski disappointed by the news.
"It's disappointing, but we're getting used to it I guess - which is sad to say. Unfortunately there's not much we can do though," Atanasoski said.
"It's frustrating again, but we're all in the same boat. It's getting more and more difficult, and the boys have got to the point where they're over it as well. They understand how difficult it is though, and we deal with it all as best as we can."
Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury
