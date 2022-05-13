Washed out: weather wreaks havoc with fields, weekend sport

It will come as no surprise that weekend sport has been called off at a rate of knots.
Thanks to the week's rain and the likelihood of even more to come, rugby league, rugby union, football and AFL games across the Illawarra have been canned.
It's a case of deja vu for the region's footballers, with all six weekend Illawarra Premier League matches abandoned.
The District League has not fared much better, with three matches already washed out and another two in doubt.
Numerous junior matches across the region have also been abandoned, with further updates to come throughout Friday.
Ian McLennan Park will be utilised, the ground to host a number of under 15 games on Sunday.
All Illawarra Rugby senior fixtures also have been abandoned this weekend also.
The season was already postponed by more than a month before the first round was played last weekend. But the likelihood of playing two consecutive weeks was remote as the rain tumbled down all week.
The competitive fires of the AFL South Coast has been officially doused for the weekend, too.
AFL South Coast officials had remained optimistic throughout the week, however the unrelenting rain left the association with no option but to cancel all junior and senior fixtures.
Group 7 rugby league officials had hoped to push through and play but Thursday's rain and the forecast of more left them with no option but to postpone weekend fixtures.
Instead, round five of the senior competition will be played on the June long weekend.
That weekend is the only weekend set aside for postponed fixtures. As a result, any more games impacted by the weather in the coming weeks will be cancelled and not rescheduled.
Saturday was also meant to mark the third round of junior fixtures, however they too have been cancelled.
"Any senior games from now on that are unplayable because of wet weather will be cancelled.
"This has been an incredibly tough decision to make, but unfortunately Mother Nature is not on our side currently, but we will continue to persevere & get the most games we can this season," officials said.
Wollongong City Council has relentlessly monitored the situation since rain began falling earlier this week.
Eleven of the 42 council-owned or managed grounds opened last weekend but continued poor weather has impacted further.
"We've been doing our best to mow the pitches as they dry out and conditions permit it, but the heavy rainfalls we experienced through February and March and the regular intermittent rainfalls we have had since have made it near impossible to get our fields with their heavy, dense soils, cut safely,'' Wollongong City Council's manager open space and environmental services Paul Tracey said.
Meanwhile, Shellharbour City Council sports fields Categories 1, 2 and 3 will remain closed to all sport and training until Monday at the earliest.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
