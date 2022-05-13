Sublime updated cottage

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 2
Freshly renovated throughout, this cute Austinmer cottage is pretty as a picture with nothing else to do but move in and enjoy.
Perfectly elevated for sublime escarpment and bushland views, the upper-level deck is the perfect place to entertain or sit back and relax while you watch the kids play in the professionally landscaped yard below.
While modest in size, a heightened sense of scale is attributed to the quality design and workmanship of a professional renovation.
The home has been meticulously updated with detailed considerations throughout.
The inviting lounge and living area features a log burner and newly installed air-conditioning.
Be impressed by the stunning kitchen that opens out onto the impressive deck with outdoor heater, ideal for alfresco dining or for entertaining family and friends.
There are multiple custom storage options, energy conscious appliances and a practical laundry.
A separate lower-level bedroom with ensuite is perfect for overnight guests or would create an ideal work from home space.
The property, set on 525sqm, is located in a family friendly neighbourhood that is conveniently close to parks, cafés and just a short stroll to the beach.
Contact Peter at AM Rutty to arrange an inspection and see all that this stunning home provides.
All offers must be presented on or before 4pm on Tuesday, May 24 (unless sold prior).
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
