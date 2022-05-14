Hundreds of new homes for vacant block in Dapto CBD

A $75 million development featuring almost 200 new residences could be built on vacant land behind Dapto Mall.
The Illawarra Community Housing Trust has lodged plans with Wollongong City Council to build 186 residential dwellings made up of 174 apartments across six buildings and 12 townhouses.
The trust is aiming to ensure that at least 30 per cent of the residences are affordable housing.
"This provision of a minimum of 30 per cent affordable housing will meet an identified demand within the locality," according to the Statement of Environmental Effects, "including a variety of dwelling types which will meet the needs of people across a variety of life stages and lifestyles."
"The delivery of affordable housing across a range of dwelling types is considered to be a major benefit to the community."
The site was home to Dapto Public School and the buildings on site were demolished in 2007.
Since there there have been several attempts to develop the site, one of which was knocked back in 2017.
An appeal to the Land and Environment Court saw consent granted for the development in 2019.
The documents before council aim to revise the development consent to allow for the reconfiguration of several buildings and the removal of a loop road in the site.
The Statement of Environmental Effects noted that 217 parking spaces will be required as part of the development, expected to be basement-level parking.
A traffic report lodged as part of the application stated the development could "potentially" generate 110 and 70 vehicle trips during weekday morning and evening peak hours respectively, and 120 trips during the Saturday peak period.
The report found that the extra vehicle movements were "not expected to compromise the safety or function of the surrounding road network".
The traffic report also noted work would need to be carried out on surrounding streets.
This included the relocation of kerb extensions at the pedestrian crossing in Byamee Street, once used by the school, to the Byamee Street leg of the Moombara Street roundabout.
A pedestrian link through the site would create a "desire line" for pedestrians to cross Moombara Street where the link joins the existing footpath.
"It is recommended that a pedestrian fence be installed along the Moombara Street concrete median, to direct pedestrians to the crossing facility at the Byamee Street intersection," the report noted.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
