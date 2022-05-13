Wolves plotting path to NSW NPL championship in Luke Wilkshire's final season

The Wollongong Wolves certainly didn't need any added motivation to chase a NSW National Premier Leagues championship but they have received it in recent days.
Luke Wilkshire's pending departure from the club has the players determined to send out the coach a winner at the end of the season.
The championship was always high on the agenda, particularly given the Wolves' slow start to the year.
Now, however, that goal has crystallised as the team approaches the midway point of the season.
Captain Guy Knight said Wilkshire's departure won't change his side's mindset as they look to lift the trophy on grand final day.
"Luke's exit does not change anything," Knight said. "Our focus has always been on winning and we can beat anyone in the league.
"For now we have to get ourselves into the top five. The premiership is probably out of the question, but if we're in the top five, the grand final is definitely in the picture."
A NSW NPL championship is just about the only thing Wilkshire hasn't achieved throughout his four years in charge of the Wolves.
It's a trophy that was within touching distance in 2019, however the side was unable to complete the premiership-championship double on that occasion.
They did make up for the disappointment of a shock semi-finals exit by claiming the National Premier Leagues final in a thrilling decider at Albert Butler Park.
"There's been some fantastic times and some challenges," Wilkshire said. "That's a part of life. I enjoy those challenges.
"I will leave with fond memories in three months' time, but we've still got to win a championship first."
If the Wolves are to vie for a title, they must build on a promising couple of weeks.
After a slow start to the year, the side sits eighth, seven points points outside the top five.
They gained plenty of confidence from last week's 3-1 victory over Blacktown City and Wollongong are hoping the momentum continues in Saturday's road trip to Sutherland.
Knight is confident the team has finally found their groove and he's eager to see a dominant performance against the Sharks.
"A few years ago when things were going our way, it seemed all the half chances fell our way," Knight said. "This year when we're not on a roll, the half chances haven't gone our way.
"I think those things are starting to go on a run for us. We haven't been completely beaten in any match, all our losses have been close.
"We're starting to fire and we need to do more of that going forward. That's what we did last weekend and it showed we can beat any team."
Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury
