Firm friends Elizabeth Mion, Marjorie Bugby and Margaret Dewhirst enjoy retirement.
In one of the most beautiful towns on Australia's East coast they receive good care and good company in return for what they feel is a fair fee at Blue Haven in Kiama.
On Thursday evening their peace was shattered when they heard the news Blue Haven would be sold by Kiama Municipal Council in a bid to keep the council afloat amid financial woes.
"It was a big shock, we are all upset," Mrs Mion said.
Marjorie said they knew something was afoot, but didn't expect such dramatic news.
"We thought we were safe here because it's such a good return for the council," she said.
"They were always quite reasonable to deal with and good people to run the village.
"Who will buy it now? That's our biggest concern."
Councillors received a forensic assessment report on the council's financial management since 2016 at an extraordinary meeting on Thursday night, where chief executive officer Jane Stroud said it was unsustainable for the council to operate a "complex" aged care business alongside its core local government responsibilities.
It is understood councillors Kathy Rice and Jodi Keast both voted against the move.
The pair released a joint statement on Friday outlining their opposition to the sale.
"At the meeting I expressed my belief that transparency is of great importance and the confidentiality surrounding this decision to date has not been transparent and has not helped bring the community along with us," Cr Rice said.
"This decision will come as a shock to the community because they have previously been advised that options of keep and lease were also being considered, not just sale."
Cr Keast agreed.
"Given it was a confidential meeting, our community has not been afforded relevant and important information, to be able to see the decision-making process or be able to be part of the discussion," she said.
