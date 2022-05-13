Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Blue Haven residents blindsided by news of sale

Zoe Cartwright
By Zoe Cartwright
Updated May 13 2022 - 8:53am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Margaret Dewhirst, Marjorie Bugby and Elizabeth Mion were shocked to hear Kiama Council would sell Blue Haven. Picture: Sylvia Liber.

Firm friends Elizabeth Mion, Marjorie Bugby and Margaret Dewhirst enjoy retirement.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Cartwright

Zoe Cartwright

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.