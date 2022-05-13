Police have charged a man with drug supply after uncovering cannabis during a raid on a Wollongong unit.
South East Region Enforcement Squad officers investigating the supply of illegal drugs in the Wollongong area searched the Corrimal Street unit about 12.30pm on Thursday.
Inside they found what was believed to be cannabis, which they seized for forensic examination.
After further inquiries officers arrested a 46-year-old man at a home in Mangerton.
They charged the man with supplying a prohibited drug and dealing with the proceeds of crime.
The man was granted conditional bail to appear at Wollongong Local Court in July.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
