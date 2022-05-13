Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Police charge man with drug supply after cannabis found in Wollongong unit

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated May 13 2022 - 7:54am, first published 5:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The cannabis police seized from a Corrimal Street unit. Pictures: Wollongong Police District

Police have charged a man with drug supply after uncovering cannabis during a raid on a Wollongong unit.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.