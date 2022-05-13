From the Hill podcast: a weekly look at all things rugby league in the Illawarra

Wet weather continues to play havoc with the new season but the boys review and preview all the action that will go ahead this weekend.
They also catch up with Dapto coach Blake Wallace to talk his return the Canaries fold, two premierships in one year (and three mad Mondays) and the whirlwind ride that was the Toronto Wolfpack.
Rain has seen the postponement of Thirroul v Wests at Gibson Park, while Dapto's clash with Helensburgh at Dapto Showground will also take place at a later date.
Cronulla Caringbah will host De La Salle in the Shire rivals first top-level meeting in seven years, while Corrimal will head to Collegians and look to pinch their first win of the season off the reigning premiers.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
