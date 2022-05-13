Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tyrell Sloan in the mix for St George Illawarra Magic Round clash with Gold Coast Titans

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated May 13 2022 - 7:47am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In the mix: St George Illawarra young gun Tyrell Sloan. Picture: Dragons Media

After six weeks in the wilderness, boom fullback Tyrell Sloan is in the frame to return to the St George Illawarra first-grade side.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.