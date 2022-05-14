Cains promises support for youth mental health

Things move quickly in the lead-up to an election.
On Thursday Member for Kiama Gareth Ward put a question on notice to the NSW Minister for Health about mental health support services across the Shoalhaven-Illawarra Local Health District.
"My job is to hold the Government to account and I make no apologies for doing so," Mr Ward said.
On Saturday, Liberal candidate for Whitlam Mike Cains appeared with Senator Jim Molan in Shell Cove to announce the Liberal Government would invest $3.4 million over four years to establish a Headspace facility somewhere in the Shellharbour City area.
"A Headspace facility is meant to be a welcoming and nurturing place for kids youths and adults to drop in without a referral and get assistance when they need it most," he said.
"We know there have been young people who have tragically taken their lives. This is about early intervention, getting people the help that they need."
The announcement - and question on notice from Mr Ward - comes almost two years after a series of youth suicides and serious self-harm incidents in the Kiama and Gerringong areas rocked the community.
Council and community groups have been crying out for greater support for youth mental health since 2021.
Help is always available: call Lifeline on 13 11 14; Kids Helpline on 1800 551 800 or Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467.
