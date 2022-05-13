Moss Vale Road closed at Kangaroo Valley after truck accident

A crash between a truck and one or more cars has closed Moss Vale Road near the intersection with Merchants Road at Kangaroo Valley this morning.
Police say two people remain trapped after the accident which occurred shortly after 8.30am.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said one person has already been taken to Wollongong Hospital by ambulance, and was in a stable condition.
It is understood the driver of the truck is unhurt, and the trapped persons are being supported by ambulance and rescue officers.
More information as it becomes available.
