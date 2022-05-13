Illawarra Mercury
Moss Vale Road closed at Kangaroo Valley after truck accident

Updated May 14 2022 - 1:01am, first published May 13 2022 - 11:57pm
Moss Vale road was only open via timed traffic escort last month after nightmare rains. Picture:Sylvia Liber.

A crash between a truck and one or more cars has closed Moss Vale Road near the intersection with Merchants Road at Kangaroo Valley this morning.

