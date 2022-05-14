A two-car accident at Corrimal has caused road closures and traffic delays, police say.
The accident occurred on the Princes Highway near the Railway Street intersection at about 1.45pm.
Police, Fire and Rescue and NSW Ambulance crews are attending.
All people were able to get themselves safely out of their vehicles.
Traffic in the area is being redirected; avoid if possible.
More information as it becomes available.
