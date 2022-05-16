Illawarra Mercury
Local News

Nowra woman admits causing car crash that left toddler grandson a paraplegic

Shannon Tonkin
By Shannon Tonkin
Updated May 16 2022 - 9:22pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The boy was flown to Sydney Children's Hospital at Randwick. Picture: Robert Peet

A Nowra driver who caused a head-on crash on the Princes Highway that left her two-year-old grandson a paraplegic will face court for sentencing in August.

