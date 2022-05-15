Snoring man found with loaded spear gun at Wollongong bus stop

A Bulli man discovered snoring his head off at a bus stop in Wollongong last month was carrying a loaded spear gun concealed to look like an umbrella, a court has heard.
Police received a phone call from a member of the public just after 8pm on April 15 saying a male was passed out near Chemist Warehouse bus stop.
Responding officers discovered 37-year-old Justin Maxwell Bennis fast asleep and snoring loudly.
When rustled awake, Bennis started slurring his words and seemed under the influence of drugs or alcohol, police said.
He told the officers he'd recently taken prescription medication for anxiety.
During a subsequent search, police found a spear gun concealed inside a black and white umbrella.
Bennis admitted the weapon was loaded and said he'd purchased it from Anaconda to "hunt crabs".
The officers also discovered a 15cm black-handled knife concealed down the front of Bennis' pants.
He was arrested and taken to Wollongong Police Station where he was charged with possessing a loaded spear gun in a public place and having custody of a knife in a public place.
Bennis was remanded in custody at the time and subsequently pleaded guilty to both charges in Wollongong Local Court.
He was sentenced to one month in jail from his arrest date of April 15.
He was due to be released from custody on Saturday.
