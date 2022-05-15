Illawarra Mercury
Justin Bennis jailed after being found with loaded spear gun at Wollongong bus stop

Shannon Tonkin
By Shannon Tonkin
Updated May 15 2022 - 10:03pm, first published 10:00pm
Snoring man found with loaded spear gun at Wollongong bus stop

A Bulli man discovered snoring his head off at a bus stop in Wollongong last month was carrying a loaded spear gun concealed to look like an umbrella, a court has heard.

