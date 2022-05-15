Illawarra residents will stand up against bigotry towards the LGBTQIA community this Tuesday with the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT).
IDAHOBIT is the anniversary of the day in 1990 that the World Health Organisation removed homosexuality from its International Classification of Diseases.
At the University of Wollongong, student experience organisation Pulse will host a mini festival that will feature hula hooping, drag performances, a burrito bar, rainbow cupcakes, a badge-making station, a DJ and more.
There will also be resources available for students.
Jaimee Evans, Pulse's health and wellness student experience coordinator, said it was important to show that the university would not stand for bigotry, and ensure it was an inclusive space.
Meanwhile the Rainbow Underground, an organisation supporting queer organisations and art, will celebrate IDAHOBIT with a cabaret night next month.
The event at Corrimal RSL on June 17 will be hosted by Miss Patsy DeClined with performances from Connie Bathory, Lucy Furr, Bree Vin Ammyl and Shazza from Sanga, among others.
Both organisations received financial support with a grant from LGBTQIA health organisation ACON.
"With recent studies we've conducted along with our work in Greater Western Sydney and throughout regional NSW, we know that there are still high levels of racism, discrimination, violence, and harassment directed towards our communities," ACON chief executive officer Nicholas Parkhill said.
"In response, ACON is proud to work with local communities to increase the visibility of LGBTQ+ people and bring attention to these important issues via our grants program."
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
