Illawarra League: Collegians outclass Cougars, set up Butchers blockbuster

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated May 15 2022 - 3:37am, first published 12:23am
DOUBLE: Collies centre Ben Rumble crosses for the second of his two tries against Corrimal on Saturday. Picture: Anna Warr

Collegians will head into a heavyweight showdown with Thirroul this weekend in a rich vein of form after running in 11 tries in a 62-4 demolition of Corrimal on Saturday.

