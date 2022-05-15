A Dapto man who knocked another man out in a violent brawl in the Crown Street Mall was himself rendered unconscious after being coward punched moments later, a court has heard.
Christian Morris, 22, was placed on an 18-month community correction order in Wollongong Local Court after pleading guilty to a single count of affray over the December 19 incident.
He was also ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid community service work and attend on his GP for a full check-up after revealing he was yet to seek follow-up treatment after the knock-out.
Documents tendered to the court reveal Morris had been out drinking with friends in the Wollongong CBD when he found himself at the western end of the mall just before 2am, waiting for a lift home.
The court heard Morris and a mate took offence to swearing coming from a group of four men nearby and approached them, with Morris pushing one of the men in the chest with such force it propelled him into the middle of the roadway, causing him to land on his back.
Morris, his friend and the four men got into a brawl, with Morris shoving one man to the ground and slamming a second into the roadway, knocking him unconscious.
Moments later Morris approached the victim to see if he was okay, however bystanders yelled at him to leave.
Morris walked halfway across the road before one of victim's friends ran up behind him and punched him in the back of the head, knocking him out momentarily.
Morris then got back up and he and his attacker got into a brief fight before Morris walked off.
Police arrived a short time later to find the victim in the recovery position, with blood coming from a cut on the back of his head.
Officers arrested Morris, who expressed remorse for what he'd done, saying he had overreacted.
In sentencing Morris, Magistrate Gabriel Fleming said his actions were incredibly serious.
"This was really poor decision making on your behalf," she said.
"You could have ended up killing someone or being killed yourself.
"Being drunk in the mall and knocking someone unconscious ... I don't know how I can make it more serious to you."
