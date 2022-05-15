St George Illawarra youngsters to learn hard lessons from golden point defeat

St George Illawarra Dragons coach Anthony Griffin has declared his players must learn the lessons from Saturday night's loss to the Titans.
The only question left is which players will have the opportunity to put those lessons into play against the Warriors next Saturday.
Advertisement
The coach spoke before the season of the need to allow his young guns the opportunity to grow into their roles in the NRL.
It's a mindset he changed just three weeks into the competition, fullback Tyrell Sloan dropped to reserve grade and five-eighth Talatau Amone shifted to the bench.
Sloan made his return to the NRL on Saturday night, while Amone wore the No. 6 jersey, with both youngsters producing a mixed bag.
The pair were brilliant at times, but also made a number of crucial errors, particularly in golden point.
It was an Amone knock on that provided the Titans with the scrum that set the foundation for their game-winning try to secure a come-from-behind 20-16 win in the 88th minute.
Griffin recognises his youngsters have plenty to learn in the top grade and he has vowed to support them throughout that process.
"They've got to learn," Griffin said. "It's a really big stage out there.
"Tyrell will be all right. He'll learn from that and we'll help him.
"It's obviously part of his development but there were a lot of other things that happened in that game from experienced guys as well. We should have sewn it up earlier."
While much of the focus post-game has been on the performance of the St George Illawarra young guns, a number of senior players made crucial errors of their own in the dying minutes of the contest.
Centre Zac Lomax missed a kickable conversion that would have given his side an eight-point lead with less than 10 to play.
Ben Hunt was among the team's best, but he failed to close out the contest and made two key mistakes in golden point.
And Jack Bird gave away a set restart late in the tackle count that helped Jarrod Wallace score the equaliser in the 73rd minute.
Mistakes from emerging youngsters are to be expected, but the team's senior players should not be making such basic errors.
Griffin, to his credit, did not shy away from criticising his senior players.
"There were a few old fellas that can learn from that game and it's something we've all got to learn from,'' he said.
Advertisement
"It really hurts but the biggest lessons are the most valuable ones going forward as a group. There's a lot of lessons for us all, as a club, to make sure when we get in those positions, to close them off.
"It's not just about young blokes. If you're in first grade, in the NRL, to put that much into a game and get that close to a win, we've got to learn how to finish that off."
Perhaps the biggest sign of the Dragons' struggles came late in the contest when they were attempting to set up for a field goal.
Twice in the same play, the side went away from the middle of the field, despite Hunt's urgings. That left Lomax to launch a last-gasp bomb, the centre unable to attempt a shot at goal.
"That's another thing we've got to work out," Hunt said. "You get down to those points, you get away from where you've got to be to kick that field goal and it probably cost us."
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury
Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.