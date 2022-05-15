Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

St George Illawarra youngsters to learn hard lessons from golden point defeat

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated May 15 2022 - 6:50am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dejected: The Dragons react to Saturday's loss to the Titans. Picture: Getty Images

St George Illawarra Dragons coach Anthony Griffin has declared his players must learn the lessons from Saturday night's loss to the Titans.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.