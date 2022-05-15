Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

South Coast duo Jake Brisbane and Blair Grant shine to guide Country NSWRL to victory

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated May 15 2022 - 6:45am, first published 6:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IN FOCUS: South Coast talent Jake Brisbane lined up for the Country side on Sunday. Picture: Adam McLean

A superb moment of individual brilliance from Jake Brisbane helped inspire NSWRL Country to a thrilling victory on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.