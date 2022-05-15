A superb moment of individual brilliance from Jake Brisbane helped inspire NSWRL Country to a thrilling victory on Sunday.
With his side trailing City by 34-30 late in their clash at Leichhardt Oval, the Illawarra South Coast Dragons five-eighth mustered a crucial charge-down, before collecting possession and racing away to score under the posts. His halves partner - and Dragons teammate - Blair Grant then added the extras to complete the win.
It was a fitting moment for Brisbane, who was named man of the match after he had a hand in several tries. Brisbane and Grant were among six Dragons competing, alongside captain Keiran Rankmore, Kayne Brennan, Matthew Delbanco and Donte Efaraimo.
"Thanks to City for the tough contest, it was pretty much exactly what we expected," Rankmore said.
"Thank you to 'Campo' [coach Terry Campese] and all of the coaching staff, and the boys too: I made some great mates this week. And thank you to our family and friends for coming up, I hope we all did you proud."
City were the first team to score, but Country responded quickly, with a beautiful Grant cut-out pass finding Dillon Rota who dived over in the corner.
City then hit back with two quick tries to jump out to a 16-4 lead, before Country responded through tries to Rota and Efairamo. However, City struck on the stroke of half time to lead 22-14.
Brisbane lifted early in the second, slicing through the defence and popping up a ball for Oliver Regan to score. Michael Andrews then dived over minutes later as Country led 26-22. But City were able to wrestle back momentum with two tries, which was split by a Rota four-pointer, as City led 34-30. However, Brisbane again proved the difference, with his late try capping a comeback win.
The game capped a big weekend of representative footy, with Illawarra men and women featuring in numerous games. Dragons NRLW star Sammy Bremner made a successful return to the sport as Country's open age women's team sealed a 14-6 win while there was plenty of local talent on display in the men's under 18s and U/16s matches, which were both won by City.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter.
