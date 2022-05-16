Teen admits to midnight break-in at Helensburgh home

A Bellambi teen has confessed to breaking into a home at Helensburgh under the cover of darkness and stealing an expensive mountain bike and two scooters.
Junior Puruto, 19, pleaded guilty to a break and enter offence, along with two larceny-related charges when he fronted Wollongong Local Court in person last week.
Court documents said the victim was asleep in the home with his wife and three children on the night of September 7 last year when Puruto broke into his white VW Golf while it was parked on the road in front of the house.
Puruto removed a remote control from the Golf and used it to open the garage door.
Once inside, he opened the door to a Subaru Outback and rummaged around, scattering items throughout the vehicle.
He then removed a silver Norco-branded mountain bike and two scooters from the garage and left the location, using the remote control to close the door behind him.
The victim woke at 7am to discover the bike and the scooters were missing.
He contacted triple zero and forensic crime scene investigators attended the house.
They located Puruto's fingerprints on both cars.
Puruto was arrested a week later and charged.
He will remain on conditional bail ahead of his sentencing on June 29.
