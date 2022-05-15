Under the watchful eye of Emilio Felli, a group of men roast hundreds of kilograms of chestnuts over a roaring fire.
The chestnuts are at the heart of Castagne Day, an occasion held each May at the Fraternity Club in Fairy Meadow that marks the beginning of the nut season and provides an opportunity to celebrate Italian culture and heritage.
Sunday was the first time in three years the club has been able to hold a full event, due to COVID-19.
People turned up in droves - one of the club's directors, Dario Trevisi, said 5000 to 6000 people were expected.
"We're always hopeful, but today I think we're pleasantly surprised with the large volume of visitors so early in the day," Mr Trevisi said on Sunday morning.
Vice president Connie Sacco said she was "stressed all week" but "so happy" to see so many people come out to enjoy the event.
Attendees enjoyed music, Italian food and showground rides.
There were, of course, large queues for the chestnuts - castagne in Italian - of which the club ordered 1200 kilograms for Mr Felli and the team to roast.
Mr Felli is credited with building the large roaster, which has large metal drums that are filled with chestnuts and held over a fire.
He has been doing this for 32 years now and has made some improvements to the device, including protective metal shades on the sides and mesh windows on the drums that allow roasters to look in and see whether the chestnuts are done.
Donato Gaudiosi had assisted Mr Felli for the past 10 years and said the other man was "very critical" in making sure the chestnuts were cooked to perfection.
Roasting chestnuts is a tradition the men have brought from their home country: Mr Felli hails from central Italy and came to Australia in 1956, while Mr Gaudiosi migrated to Australia from his hometown near Naples 54 years ago.
Mr Felli explained that during World War II, lots of Italian people lived off chestnuts and many Italians still ate them today.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
