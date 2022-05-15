It's time for our leaders to talk to the regions: Editorial

If there's one thing we know our Prime Minister loves, it's grabbing hold of a good buzzword and running with it.
And on Friday, he was all about the regions. Regional Australia, life in the regions, jobs and opportunities in the regions, and his commitment to, that's right, the regions.
Advertisement
"You know why people will go, when they come to this country, to live in the regions?" he said.
"Not because you make them, but because there's a job there, there are services there, because there's a life and there are opportunities there. And there is, in Australia, in our regions."
Here's a thought: if the Prime Minister cares so much about regional Australia, why doesn't he take the time to speak to the country's biggest regional publisher?
The publisher of this title has 140 regional publications across every state and territory and at any given moment, has journalists on the ground reporting on this election.
This election has been marked by leaders dropping into electorates they think they need to win or hold, flying high-profile metropolitan journalists around the country and dolling out interviews to sympathetic publications and news stations.
Meanwhile, in each and every one of these communities there has been a local publication, ready to canvas local issues and hold the government to a different kind of account.
In February, ACM conducted a national readers' survey of more than 7200 readers. Climate action, political integrity and leadership were resoundingly returned as the defining issues of the upcoming federal election.
This survey should have been a wake-up call for our major parties to sit up and listen. And yet, despite many invitations to both party leaders to speak to ACM publications ahead of the campaign, we have been repeatedly rebuffed or ignored.
Morrison spoke on Friday about the need to do things differently. There are still five days to go on this campaign, and if there's one thing we can be sure of, it's that an awful lot can change in that time.
There's still time for both leaders to reach out to those regions they claim to be so passionate about, and show that they are willing and able to face our questions directly.
Read more:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.