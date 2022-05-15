A group of intrepid Illawarra cyclists will ride 1000 kilometres down the NSW coast this year in a bid to help sick children and their families.
2022 marks the fifth year of the Cycle 1000, a satellite event of the huge Illawarra Convoy which raises money for the Illawarra Community Foundation to assist seriously ill people in need.
The ride came about after Dan Hotchkis told his best mate Bianca Starcic he wanted to do something challenging, and she dared him to ride 1000 kilometres.
That lighthearted exchange sparked an event that has raised over $150,000 to date.
Mark Purkiss and Michael Franke have joined Mr Hotchkis on the ride since the inaugural event.
"It's for a good cause and a fun group thing to do as well," Mr Purkiss said.
"You can see where the money is going and what it's doing," Mr Franke added.
This year is the first time in three years that cyclists will ride the 1000 kilometres - the pandemic meant that in 2020, only the 300-kilometre ride was held, while last year the event was called off entirely.
The ride will begin in Ballina on Monday October 10 and finish at the Dandaloo Hotel on Sunday, October 16.
Those who are not confident on taking on the 1000-kilometre ride can instead join for a 300-kilometre stretch.
There is still time to sign up, with more information available online at the event website.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
