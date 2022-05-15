Illawarra Mercury
Albion Park's Jessica Hull to compete at Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated May 15 2022 - 10:58pm, first published 10:36pm
Racing to win: Jessica Hull has been selected to compete at the Commonwealth Games. Picture: Sylvia Liber

Albion Park track star Jessica Hull is officially off to Birmingham after her place in the Australian Commonwealth Games team was confirmed on Monday morning.

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury

