Albion Park track star Jessica Hull is officially off to Birmingham after her place in the Australian Commonwealth Games team was confirmed on Monday morning.
The 25-year-old secured her spot by running the qualifying time and winning the 5000-metre race at last month's National Titles.
Hull has also met the entry standard for the 1500m event, the athlete faced with a number of decisions leading into the competition in late July and early August.
She is planning on racing in both events at the Athletics World Championships just a couple of weeks before the Commonwealth Games.
Hull stepped out for her first international race of the season on Saturday morning (AEST), finishing third in the 3000m at the Doha Diamond League meet.
The result marked her highest finish in a Diamond League race and the athlete was thrilled to make a successful start to her campaign.
"I wasn't too sure what to expect in terms of pacing, it's the first race of the season for a lot of the Kenyans and Ethiopians so you never quite know how they'll take it out," Hull told Athletics Australia.
"My goals were to practise the race craft I'll need later in the season when we get to the World Championships and Commonwealth Games, and to forget about times and race the race in front of me.
"It stayed pretty bunched up for a long time because of the wind. I started feeling better and better the further into the race we got. As a 1500m runner, I knew I could close pretty well if I could be there at the bell. I'm really excited about where my fitness is though, and I was ready for a fast race today too, if that's what came about."
After making her Olympics debut in Tokyo last year, Hull will contest her first Commonwealth Games.
The athlete will receive an early taste of life in Birmingham this week, having arrived in England overnight.
There she will race the 1500m at this weekend's Diamond League event and she's looking to build on her performance in Doha.
"I feel good about the race tonight, it was a really good run. Going forward my plan is to focus on the 1500m, but I believe this is a good start for the season."
Joining Hull in the Australian team at the Commonwealth Games are the likes of Nicola McDermott, Peter Bol and Ash Moloney.
Fellow Wollongong athlete Sarah Carli remains in the mix to qualify for the event, the 400m hurdler looking to run the qualifying time at next month's Oceania Championships.
Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury
