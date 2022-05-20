Indulgent family lifestyle in Woonona

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 3
Advertisement
With its luxurious Hamptons feel, sleek entertainers' flow and glorious views to the escarpment, this premium property welcomes you home to an indulgent family lifestyle.
Equally impressive is the peaceful yet vibrant coastal address, steps from Woonona village and a level stroll away from Bulli Beach.
Newly restored and modernised inside and out with a lavish designer touch.
The home is located on a generous 996sqm (approximately) so plenty of space for children and pets to play on.
There are up to three separate living areas so families can spread out without getting in each other's way, as well as high ceilings and wide-board timber floors.
Enjoy the huge master walk-in robe and couple's ensuite with freestanding tub as well as a delightful sun room.
The home includes a full family bath plus there is a separate internal laundry with Vintec wine fridge.
A stone kitchen with 900mm Smeg gas range and Zippo tap for instant hot water will delight all home cooks.
An all-seasons terrace overlooks the private yard and gas-heated saltwater pool - perfect for entertaining family and friends.
Other features include ducted air-conditioning, workshop with toilet, garden shed and an oversized single garage.
An elite opportunity as well as only moments to local schools, IGA, shops and restaurants.
Don't delay to inspect 38 Russell Street in Woonona, as this home has been modernised and is in a great location.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.