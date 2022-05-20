Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Award for Wollongong Camp Quality volunteer who loves to make a difference to kids with cancer and their families

Merryn Porter
By Merryn Porter
Updated May 20 2022 - 5:01am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong's Irene Murray has been a volunteer with Camp Quality for 14 years. Picture: Robert Peet

A Wollongong woman who has been a volunteer with children's cancer charity Camp Quality for 14 years has been honoured for making a difference to the lives of children with cancer and their families.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merryn Porter

Merryn Porter

Journalist

Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.