A Wollongong woman who has been a volunteer with children's cancer charity Camp Quality for 14 years has been honoured for making a difference to the lives of children with cancer and their families.
Each year during National Volunteer Week (May 16-22), Camp Quality recognises excellence in volunteering with the Gillard Awards.
Advertisement
This year, it chose Irene Murray as the recipient of the South NSW Region award in recognition of the way she has positively taken on many volunteer roles, including companion, leadership, public speaking and fundraising.
Ms Murray experienced a relationship breakdown and had extra time on her hands after her children had grown up when she witnessed a Camp Quality Convoy.
"It just really got to me and I thought 'Let's go and volunteer'," she said.
Soon after she found herself volunteering at a surf camp held at Gerroa.
"We were just supporting the kids as they were playing and doing games. That was the first camp I did and I was hooked," she said.
Ms Murray said her favourite thing about being a volunteer at Camp Quality was seeing the joy on the faces of the children when they try something "they are convinced they can't do or won't like".
"The kids might still be on treatment but nothing stops them from getting in and giving it a go," she said.
Ms Murray said the family camps were extra special as they gave parents and siblings a chance to reconnect with each other and the child undergoing treatment.
"They just get to come along and chill as a family, as often that has not happened for a while," she said.
"Often the parents will talk about what they have been through and what is next.
"Parents often say 'It's been such a long time since the kids have been able to laugh like this'."
Ms Murray admitted it was hard to learn a child you had bonded with at a previous camp had not survived.
"We don't always get told but sometimes you get to the next camp and find out, but that is not what we focus on. The focus is always on the kids and having fun and on the family at the family camps," she said.
Ms Murray said her role was reward enough.
"I get more out of it than what I put in," she said.
Camp Quality's family program coordinator Mandie Hawley nominated Ms Murray for the award.
Advertisement
"I have seen Irene step up again and again, to anything that she is asked to join in on. Whether it's kids' camps, family camps, public speaking, fundraising at events or even out of her comfort zone running an activity on a virtual camp," she said.
"Her professionalism, her compassion, the way she promotes and talks about Camp Quality, her sense of joy and her way of making everyone feel included reflects true Camp Quality values and sets the example of what a volunteer should aspire to."
Camp Quality has been bringing positivity, fun and laughter back into the lives of kids dealing with a cancer diagnosis, and their families, for almost 40 years.
Its services and programs help families of children up to the age of 15 build optimism and resilience through community, education and fun.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.