School pick-ups and neighbourhood parking is set to become a headache in some areas when the UCI cycling championships arrive in September.
While much of the public focus has been on how the event will showcase Wollongong to the world, it will also cause problems for residents.
The course route is along a lot of suburban streets, including Pioneer Road in Towradgi, Gipps Road in Keiraville and Cabbage Tree Lane in Fairy Meadow.
"The city will not operate as it usually does as the 11 World Championship events take place on public roads across the Wollongong Local Government Area," a joint mail-out from race organisers Wollongong 2022 and Wollongong City Council said.
What this means is that roads along the route will be closed on race days - but also on other days during September 17-25 for training.
During these closures, there will be no street parking along those roads.
For University of Wollongong students, that poses a week of problems. A key road students use for parking is Murphys Avenue in Gwyneville - and that is on the race route.
While roads will be re-opened each day when a race is over, that will tend to happen after most UOW classes are finished.
That means students will have to find somewhere else to park in the congested streets around the campus.
A UOW spokesman said they would work with event organisers, council and Transport for NSW "to mitigate any inconvenience for staff and students".
The race route will also travel along Foleys Lane through Wollongong TAFE and then onto Lysaght Street, where buses drop off and pick up students from Wollongong and Keira high schools.
What this means for students getting to and from those schools during the week of the event is unclear.
Wollongong 2022 CEO Stu Taggart admitted the traffic changes "will be challenging for some" but added that planning was under way to reduce any impact.
A detailed road closure plan will be released in July.
"The course does travel through the TAFE NSW Wollongong campus, and we are collaborating with TAFE NSW to prepare and manage the site," Mr Taggart said.
"This will include some temporary adjustments to the Foleys Lane and Lysaght Street entrances for the event.
"Wollongong 2022 is working closely with the NSW Department of Education, local schools, Wollongong City Council, Transport for NSW to minimise disruption to affected schools where possible and develop a unique plan for safe student and staff access to each school."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
