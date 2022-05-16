Illawarra Mercury
'Still very concerned': Dozens of Illawarra residents hospitalised weekly with COVID-19

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated May 16 2022 - 4:37am, first published 1:27am
Cases steady: The region recorded 3882 cases in the latest weekly figures.

12 Illawarra residents have died in the past three weeks and dozens of people in the region are being admitted to hospital each week, as COVID-19 continues to put a strain on the health system.

