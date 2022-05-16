Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Stingrays fire to maiden victory of NSW Women's NPL campaign

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
May 16 2022 - 5:45am
HAPPY: Caitlin Cooper scored for the Stingrays. Picture: Anna Warr

A two-goal blitz within the opening 10 minutes helped the Stingrays rocket to their first win of the 2022 season on Sunday night.

