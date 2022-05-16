A two-goal blitz within the opening 10 minutes helped the Stingrays rocket to their first win of the 2022 season on Sunday night.
Michelle Carney gave the Illawarra NSW NPL side the perfect start when she fired home a goal inside the opening 60 seconds, before Caitlin Cooper extended their lead to 2-0 with a long-range missile eight minutes later. NWS Spirit mustered a reply midway through the second half at Christie Park, but it wasn't enough as the Stingrays claimed heir inaugural victory of this campaign.
"The girls worked really hard and they deserved it, I'm happy for them," Rays coach Anthony Guido said.
"We had a great start but if we finished our chances, we could have ended up with five or six [goals]. So there's still room for improvement and the signs are looking positive, and things are working in the right direction. Winning is a habit, and you've got to get into a winning habit. The girls are very excited and looking forward to next week."
Back home, Thirroul played University in a rescheduled Julie Porter Cup game at Gibson Park on Sunday. In a see-sawing battle, Lucy Crighton scored on the last kick of the match to snatch a 2-2 draw for Uni.
The result enabled Uni to snatch a Cup semi-final berth at the expense of Thirroul.
Sunday's game was arranged after Thirroul's State Cup match at Cromer Park was washed out, opening the door for the Julie Porter Cup clash to go ahead.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter.
