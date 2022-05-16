CatholicCare Wollongong has kicked off National Families Week celebrations by launching a new Early Learning Centre at Shellhabour.
The state-of-the-art centre was officially opened and blessed on Sunday by Bishop Brian Mascord and CatholicCare director Michael Austin.
Advertisement
The launch came hot on the heels of new OECD data highlighting the crippling cost of early childhood education Australian parents endure.
Parent advocacy group The Parenthood stated that the figures showed that a couple with children in full time care will spend 60 per cent of average earnings in gross childcare fees, second only to Switzerland.
In net fees Australia has jumped to seventh in the world, with families spending 26 per cent of average earnings or 20 per cent of net family income on early learning.
This compares to the OECD average of 14 per cent and 10 per cent respectively.
"Parents have been telling us for years that the cost of care is so high that they're forced to "choose" between working and sending their children to early learning and it's only getting harder," The Parenthood executive director Georgie Dent said.
"In global terms Australian parents and children are missing out. When early learning is unaffordable it forces parents to reduce work which is costly for individual families - and the economy - in the short and long term, and it means children miss out on the advantages and benefits of quality early learning."
Mr Austin said it seemed fitting to launch the new centre during National Families Week, which celebrates the vital role that families play in the community.
"We had a dream of extending our mission to contribute to the lives of children and families at a most significant stage, in the early years," he said.
We had a dream of extending our mission to contribute to the lives of children and families at a most significant stage, in the early years.- CatholicCare director Michael Austin
"When we consider that 90 per cent of the brain development of a child occurs by the age of five, and that quality early learning can profoundly shape and create positive pathways throughout life, the mission call for this work is truly compelling."
The centre has been operational for two months, and is already supporting families who have recently migrated to Australia.
"We embrace cultural and religious diversity, with thoughtfully designed play spaces, and with resources and menus that are supportive of a range of practices and beliefs," Mr Austin said.
"Our aspiration is to create more Early Childhood Education and Care Centres across the Diocese, and continue this journey of delivering the highest quality programs based on the latest evidenced-based research, with always the child and family at the centre."
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
Sign up for breaking news emails below ...
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.