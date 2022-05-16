I think Ange Postecoglou's league triumph with Celtic was a great achievement, and great for Australian football. And I believe he still remains as hungry as ever for more success.
Advertisement
For Ange to lead the way abroad with the success he's had keeps Australian football in the minds of people, and could help pave a path for more Aussie coaches.
He had a lot of doubters early in the piece, and they didn't start the season too well. But, in typical Ange fashion, he always gets his teams playing good football and winning football, and he was able to do that in that pressure-cooker environment at Celtic. Ange is the type of character that thrives in that kind of environment, and he's shown that again this season.
Ange's journey has been intriguing to follow. He started out coaching South Melbourne and then went into the Australian youth national team - where I was fortunate enough to play for him. He then went onto the A-League, and then Japan and Celtic, it's been a remarkable career path for him.
But I think there's a lot more to come for him. Obviously playing in the Champion's League next year with Celtic will be a chance to show what he can do with his teams on the big stage.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.