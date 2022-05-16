Illawarra Mercury
Ange Postecoglou still hungry for more success even after Celtic triumph: Timpano

By Jacob Timpano
Updated May 16 2022 - 6:04am, first published 6:00am
MAN OF THE MOMENT: Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou. Picture: Jonathan Carroll/Newcastle Herald

I think Ange Postecoglou's league triumph with Celtic was a great achievement, and great for Australian football. And I believe he still remains as hungry as ever for more success.

