It is not too late to donate to the Socks 'n' Jocks initiative and help spread a little "dignity and warmth" to those less fortunate, with a new drop-off point now available in Wollongong.
During the month of May, the Illawarra/South Coast community is asked to donate a new pair of socks or underpants, which is then distributed to the community's homeless before the onset of winter. This year the call has gone out for donations of men's, women's and children's undergarments.
Now Aussie Home Loans in the Crown Street Mall, Wollongong, has come on board and is acting as a drop-off point for donations, joining ANZ Bank Nowra, Carter Ferguson Solicitors Kiama, The Greenhouse and Jervis Bay Brewing Company, both in Huskisson.
Grace Rey, of Kiama, founded the 'Socks n Jocks - Wear in this Together' campaign in the Shoalhaven area in 2018 before expanding to the Illawarra in 2019.
Last year's drive saw more than 3500 items donated - more than double the previous year, with local schools, including Nowra Anglican College, Bulli Public School and Tomerong Public School, making large contributions.
The items were then distributed to Homeless Hubs in Wollongong and the Shoalhaven.
Ms Rey said the rising cost of living, including rent, bills, food and petrol, was resulting in more people needing help this year.
"The extent of the problem is now growing. Most people experiencing homelessness aren't sleeping rough on the streets. Couch surfing, living in overcrowded and inadequate dwellings, sleeping in a car, or relying on short-term accommodation can all be considered forms of homelessness," she said.
"Please support my campaign again this year. This is our fifth year and once again we are asking the community to donate a new pair of socks or jocks for our local homeless community and help provide warmth and dignity throughout the month of May.
"Everyone deserves a safe place to sleep. We're all in this together."
Ms Rey said she was after donations of socks and underpants of "any size, colour or gender" and was particularly after children's items.
"I do want to emphasise that we really want to increase our donations of children's items this year," she said.
Ms Rey thanked the organisations supporting her efforts this year as collection points, as well as The Marketing Plan at Huskisson for producing the marketing material.
Details: You can visit the Facebook page or phone Ms Rey on 0431 062 618.
