Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Nowra policeman Wayne West imprisoned for 18 months for recording 12-year-old girl in shower

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated May 16 2022 - 9:09pm, first published 2:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Guilty as charged: Wayne West, as he appeared in 2012 as a new recruit to NSW Police. Picture: NSW Police Facebook

Former Nowra policeman Wayne West bowed his head in Wollongong Local Court as he was sentenced to 18 months in prison for filming his colleague's 12-year-old daughter as she showered.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.