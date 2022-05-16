Unions and Labor politicians are calling on Kiama councillors to halt the sale of aged care business Blue Haven Illawarra, slamming the council for its lack of consultation with the community.
In a confidential extraordinary meeting last week, councillors voted to offload Blue Haven in a bid to avoid financial insolvency.
Advertisement
Union officials stood alongside federal member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips and state Shellharbour MP Anna Watson on Monday as they demanded the council rescind its decision, pending engagement with the community.
"You can't alienate the people from decisions that affect their assets, their land, their services and their jobs," South Coast Labour Council secretary Arthur Rorris said.
Mr Rorris said the Labour Council understood the seriousness of the council's financial issues, but wanted it to step back from the sale to allow for discussions "that should have occurred in the beginning".
United Services Union industrial officer Stuart Geddes said employees were "terrified" about the potential for loss of entitlements, conditions and job security if Blue Haven was privatised.
"It's a general concern that they're going to end up in a more insecure environment," Mr Geddes said.
He said Blue Haven provided stable jobs that supported the local economy and accounted for almost half of the council's entire workforce.
"People come to live here [at Blue Haven] because it's public sector, because it's not for profit, because it's safe, because it provides a better quality of service than what we see across the private industry," Mr Geddes added.
An employee of Blue Haven, who wanted to remain anonymous, told the Mercury that the decision had been made "hush-hush", with no discussion with staff.
"A lot of workers are really worried about entitlements being lost, and they don't have any say in the matter," he said.
Many employees wanted to work for the council rather than a private provider, he said, counting himself among their number.
The worker said many employees had been with Blue Haven a long time and were left "disappointed and let down" by the decision.
Councillors resolved to include a number of conditions in the contract with McVay Real Estate to maintain quality of care and workers' conditions, but Mr Rorris said "transmission of business principles do not apply for that length, it's been tested in courts and that's part of the problem".
"You either get someone who will just run it as it is, and the question is if that's the case, why sell it?" he said.
"Or you get someone who starts stripping off assets, sacking workers, reducing pay rates, reducing quality."
Advertisement
Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips said Kiama council had been let down by the federal government and if Labor were elected on Saturday, there would be greater transparency and accountability in aged care to ensure federal funding reached residents.
"This is a trusted and well-respected organisation, and we need to keep it in public hands," her NSW counterpart Anna Watson said.
The Mercury has contacted Kiama Municipal Council for comment.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below...
Advertisement
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.