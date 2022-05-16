Television and film producers are increasingly seeking out locations around the Illawarra and they need workers, say Screen Illawarra.
The not-for-profit has received funding from Create NSW to run a series of free workshops to help enable local residents get jobs like location scouts, freelancers and help them find pathways into the industry.
"Production is starting to go through the roof," said Sandra Pires, chair of Screen Illawarra.
"Wollongong has been identified as a film-making community alongside the Hunter and Byron [Bay]."
She said she wants production in the region to stop being a "walk in walk out scenario" but for companies to include skilled local professionals and spend more time here.
Holly Trenaman is facilitating the workshops and said an abundance of commercials were being filmed here, Russell Crowe's latest film Pokerface utilised the Corrimal Cokeworks site plus the Seacliff Bridge, and an upcoming venture for Channel Nine will use real locations in the show.
Other recent productions to have utilised Illawarra locations include Nicole Kidman's latest project Roar (also starring Simon Baker and Judy Davis, for Apple TV+), with scenes depicting the Seacliff Bridge and references to a character attending the University of Wollongong.
Meantime, reality television series SAS Australia converted an abandoned mine near Dapto into their "Base Camp" while many of their episodes were filmed in notable locations.
Recent figures from the NSW Minister for Arts office stated the state's screen industry employed 9,600 people through 1,500 production businesses, generating an annual income of more than $1.6 billion.
"We just want the Illawarra to be a content production area of global significance," Ms Pires said.
"We can be ... who knows if one day you'll see four film studios in Port Kembla."
She said Screen Illawarra is now looking to conduct a feasibility study, with help from Wollongong Council, to find out what is needed to promote the area and what producers need to make them stay.
Their next workshop is online via the platform Zoom on Thursday May 19, discussing practical pathways into the industry with award-winning casting director Anousha Zarkesh plus writer/directors Dena Curtis and Ismail Khan.
May 28, Nick Bolton of Ten Alphas will host a workshop in Nowra, and on June 18 Ms Pires and Gia Frino will host a workshop at the University of Wollongong.
To register for a workshop, visit www.evetbrite.com.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
