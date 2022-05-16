The Australian National University (ANU) has been a popular choice in recent years for departing University of Wollongong academics.
So naturally UOW management were quite happy things were reversed and they were able to snare prominent neonatologist and academic Professor Zsuzsoka Kecskes as its new Dean of Graduate Medicine.
Professor Kecskes comes to UOW from ANU where she has earned a rich record of achievements and accolades as an academic, leader and a neonatologist. She will start at UOW in August.
"As a leader for medicine at ANU for a few years I have worked with colleagues from UOW and have been impressed by their passion and dedication to medical education and research," Prof Kecskes said.
"UOW's strategic goals - 'Empowering our students for their future', 'Creating knowledge for a better world' and 'Making a difference for our communities' - encompasses everything I would wish and envision for a Medical School, and spoke to me when I heard about this exciting job opportunity.
"I am thrilled to have been given the opportunity to work with colleagues from Medicine, the Faculty, the University and health services to continue to build and strengthen education, research and partnerships to make the Graduate School a first choice for future doctors, higher degree students and staff."
Prof Kecskes has served as Dean of ANU Medical School since March 2020, leading the school through the many challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, and working closely with students and colleagues from the Medical School as well as the Research School of Psychology to develop a draft structure for ANU's future School of Medicine and Psychology.
Prior to that, she was ANU Medical School's Deputy Dean from 2018 to 2020, and Associate Dean (Teaching and Learning) of Phase 2 from 2015 to 2018. Prof Kecsked started her long associationed with ANU in 2001, initially as an honorary lecturer. She developed the neonatal curriculum at the Medical School, which was implemented when the School was founded.
She also developed a quality and safety curriculum and was Chair of the Professionalism and Leadership theme in Phase 2 at the Medical School.
Prof Kecskes has worked as a neonatologist in Canberra since 2001 and was a leading figure in the design and development of the neonatal intensive care unit at Canberra's Centenary Hospital for Women and Children.
The ACT Australia Day Council named her as the ACT Australian of the Year 2014 for her work with families to design a safe, family-centred Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Canberra Hospital, and the implementation of the NICUcam, a web-based design for parents and families to view their baby when they are not able to visit.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
