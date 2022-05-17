If you're a fan of omens and a Greens voter, there's a good one in the seat of Cunningham.
The 2022 election will mark the 20th anniversary of Greens candidate Michael Organ winning the seat from Labor.
Advertisement
The surprise win was a big deal because Labor had held the seat continually since its creation in 1949; after Mr Organ's one-term, Labor got it back in 2004.
In 2022 election first-timer Dylan Green is running for the Greens and he'd had a casual chat with Mr Organ when they met during the recent climate rally.
"I think we had a chat about climate, because that's the situation we were in," Mr Green said.
"I don't recall him giving me any advice. Well, he didn't give me any advice that I haven't already been given."
A science and maths graduate from the University of Wollongong, Mr Green went on to study for his Masters at Canberra's ANU.
I think we do focus too much on the two-party system. It doesn't have to be that way and I'd really like to see that broken down.- Greens Cunningham candidate Dylan Green
It was there he helped with the Greens campaign for the territory's election and, when he returned to Wollongong, decided to put his hand up to run for Cunningham.
While a Greens win may seem unlikely with Labor holding a commanding margin, Mr Green isn't resigned to coming second or third.
"I'm in it to win it," he said, "and if I don't win I'd like to at least see more people come away from this election knowing that they have a role in politics and that they do have power in their vote and how they engage with politics.
"Also I'd like them to look outside the two major parties. I think we do focus too much on the two-party system.
"It doesn't have to be that way and I'd really like to see that broken down and have a more broad, diverse and more healthy democratic system."
Winning the seat for the Greens may seem out of the question, but few saw that happening back in 2002.
"It's worth running here as an incremental thing, so each election if the Greens improve their vote a little bit it's worth doing that," he said.
"But it's also worth running with the goal to win the seat, because it can happen - as Michael Organ and that campaign demonstrated.
"That gives me resolve."
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
Sign up for breaking news emails below ...
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.