It was a moment at a polling booth a few years ago that led to Michael Glover standing as a Liberal Democrat in the seat of Cunningham.
Mr Glover admitted he wasn't really interested in politics until he stumbled across the Liberal Democrats policies seven or eight years ago.
I really decided to join the Liberal Democrats about 2015-2016," Mr Glover said.
"It was just because of their policies - they all made so much sense and are all often quite different to the Liberal/Labor type policies.
"When I went to vote for them, they didn't have a candidate. So I asked, 'why don't you have a candidate?' and they said they didn't have anyone to run in quite a small party.
"That's when I realised how small the party was and then I thought I'd make the decision to put my hand up the next time if they wanted me."
Mr Glover lives in Farmborough Heights with his wife and three kids (a fourth is on the way) in a house previously owned by 2016 Cunningham Liberal candidate Michelle Blicavs.
He grew up in the Sutherland Shire and moved to the Illawarra shortly after he and his wife married in 2010 because she had landed work in the area.
Mr Glover himself is a trained chiropractor but is now working as an aged care physio in a chain of nursing homes in southern Sydney.
When it came to making the decision to run for the party, Mr Glover said it was something that grew over the years from seeing "sensible policy after sensible policy".
"The first one that attracted me isn't even a federal issue, it's a state issue," he said.
"They talked about speed cameras and how they were just placed on the straight, safe stretches of roads. Liberal and Labor governments would just continue the program, just changing things slightly while at the same time insulting their opposition for doing what they did when they got elected.
"In terms of the federal policies free speech is a big one - that's something I'm very passionate about.
"I think it's very poor what the government's done in terms of Julian Assange, who's a journalist and they've left him overseas to rot."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
