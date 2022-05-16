A deadly virus is set to be released into the wild rabbit population this week to reduce the population in the Illawarra and South Coast, sparking a warning for pet owners.
South East Local Land Services is scheduled to release the rabbit haemorrhagic disease virus (RHDV), or calicivirus, this Wednesday, May 18 at the following locations:
South East LLS said the virus was already occurring in the environment and not new, but veterinarians in the area were informed of the upcoming release a month ago.
Domestic rabbit owners can vaccinate their pets against the virus.
The RSPCA also advises that pet owners can also minimise the risk of the virus by keeping rabbits indoors; ensuring backyards cannot be accessed by wild rabbits; controlling fleas and other insects, especially flies; limiting contact with unfamiliar pet rabbits; decontaminating hutches, bowls and the like regularly; decontaminating hands, shoes and clothing after handling other rabbits; and removing uneaten food daily.
If a rabbit is suspected to have contracted RHDV, contact a vet immediately; there is no cure but support can be given.
Infected rabbits may die suddenly with no signs of the virus, but symptoms can include fever, restlessness, lethargy, poor appetite and bleeding from the nose.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
