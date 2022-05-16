Kiama councillors call to rescind motion to sell off Blue Haven

Three Kiama councillors have called to stop the sale of aged care business Blue Haven after a the council decided to offload the asset to avoid financial insolvency.
In a confidential extraordinary meeting of the council last week, a majority vote of seven to two saw the motion pass to begin the process of sale but on Friday a rescission motion was received by Councillor Renkema-Lang and supported by Crs Rice and Keast.
Advertisement
The minutes of the confidential meeting will be ratified in Tuesday night's Ordinary Council meeting, though it is expected the rescission motion will be debated and voted on in a proposed Extraordinary Council meeting on May 23.
The debate to rescind the motion will be in the agenda as confidential since the motion and the report were confidential at the meeting on May 12.
"I have considered the rescission motion and I will seek to have it included as a confidential item in next week's proposed Extraordinary Meeting, where we will also be debating the draft Community Strategic Plan, the Development & Operational Plan and the Budget," Mayor Neil Reilly said.
It comes as union officials and local politicians on Monday called for the council to also step back from the decision, slamming them for its lack of consultation with the community.
Meantime, the council has said the planned meetings with Blue Haven residents, ILU residents, Home Care recipients and their families will need to wait until the rescission motion is finalised.
The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.