Uncertainty around the changing face of Thirroul has pushed a well loved and respected business out of the suburb to greener pastures in Wollongong's CBD.
The Egg & Dart Gallery has been a fixture of the northern Illawarra for 11 years, when Thai food was the main cuisine and the main strip was devoid of sophistication, but director Aaron Fell-Fracasso said now was time to say goodbye.
Advertisement
"There is definitely a change that's happening and it is uncertain," he said, noting the controversial plaza development coupled with an influx of seachangers was rapidly altering the vibe of the area.
However, Fracasso was excited about the next era for the gallery which is set to open in a space three times the size - and far more affordable than the "ridiculous" rental prices in the north - by the start of July.
Egg & Dart will reopen across from the Illawarra Hotel on Keira Street, taking the place of a former convenience store, and will be ready to offer art to a much more diverse demographic.
"I think Wollongong's shifting gear with an increasing energy and we want to be part of that," Fracasso said.
"Being more central to the Illawarra we'll also be more accessible and visible ... it'll be nice to open up to a different audience."
The gallery represents 16 emerging and mid-career artists, some whose names have appeared as finalists on prestigious awards like the Archibald or Sulman Prize like Chris Zanko and India Marks.
Thirroul will have one last hurrah from the outfit, with their final exhibition opening party to be held this Friday May 20 before they close close the book on that chapter.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.