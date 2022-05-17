Illawarra Mercury

Making use of waste to create employment: Letters, Wednesday, May 18, 2022

May 17 2022 - 6:00pm
It's time to turn our waste management resources into jobs. Recycling waste plastic into road base, furniture and other goods makes us less reliable on imports from overseas.

