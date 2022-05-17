Making use of waste to create employment: Letters, Wednesday, May 18, 2022

It's time to turn our waste management resources into jobs. Recycling waste plastic into road base, furniture and other goods makes us less reliable on imports from overseas.
Ideally we'll sell our products to local and interstate markets. The less we rely on overseas manufacturing the better for local businesses.
Recently I saw an ad for an outdoor lounge setting costing $4000. Ridiculous. Let's make them here.
Tom Wren, Mangerton
The independents, the teals, are challenging biparty control. Community interests are replacing the interests of the major parties. It is why Saturday's election has been called a 'game changer'.
It rejects big money's bribes to buy votes. Integrity is now back on the political agenda.
Democracy will be the winner.
Reg Wilding, Wollongong
What other country, in the world, besides Australia, has provided as much financial assistance and welfare help during the disasters that have haunted us all over the past few years?
Regardless of what party is in Government, you wouldn't want to be anywhere else. It's time to become more patriotic and tighten our belts and our thoughts towards the country as a whole, instead of whinging about how hard life is in this wonderful country.
Yes, we have had a difficult couple of years, and some have suffered more than others, but now, more than ever, we need solidarity.
There will always be someone worse off than you are; so let's work on getting ourselves out of this hole we have been in and look forward to brighter times ahead. Be careful and vote wisely; governments affect us all.
Steven Thomas, Shellharbour
Why sell Blue Haven? Was it loosing money or is it being sold to make up the financial shortfall?
CEO, Jane Stroud said that "it was unsustainable for the council to operate a "complex" aged care business alongside it's core local government responsibilities". They must have some employees that have been doing a fantastic job and know what they are doing judging by the comments of the residents. This is far worse than outsourcing.
Well done to Councillors Rice and Keast for voting to save this asset and the public that it serves.
As if any potential new owners are going to maintain such a high standard.
That's why there is a Royal Commission into nursing homes because they need to have the high standards that should be afforded to our elderly.
Mark Thompson, Mt St Thomas
