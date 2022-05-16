Man seriously injured on ship in Port Kembla harbour

A man has suffered serious injuries after falling from a height on a ship docked at Port Kembla.
Paramedics were called to the AAT terminal about 12.50pm on Monday after the man, believed to be in his 30s, fell over three metres on a ship.
He sustained head injuries and was airlifted by the Toll Ambulance Rescue helicopter to St George Hospital in a serious condition.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
